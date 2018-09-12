Listen Live Sports

FBI arrests Puerto Rico senator facing corruption charges

September 12, 2018 8:53 am
 
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The FBI has arrested a Puerto Rico senator who has been indicted by a federal grand jury on corruption charges.

Spokesman Carlos Osorio told The Associated Press that Abel Nazario was arrested Wednesday at his home without incident. Nazario also is the vice president of the governor’s New Progressive Party.

Officials said the case is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor and is related to funds Nazario received when he was mayor of the southwest town of Yauco.

A spokesperson for Nazario could not be immediately reached for comment.

