Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Fed seems poised to raise rates for a 3rd time this year

September 26, 2018 3:01 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is set Wednesday to raise interest rates for a third time this year and possibly modify the likely direction of rates in the months ahead.

The big question is whether the strong U.S. economy, which has been fueled this year by tax cuts and increased government spending, could weaken next year, especially if President Donald Trump’s trade fights begin to inflict damage and the benefits of tax cuts start to fade.

If the Fed finds that prospect likely, it might signal Wednesday that it expects to slow its rate increases next year.

The Fed’s key short-term rate — a benchmark for many consumer and business loans — now stands in a range of 1.75 percent to 2 percent after two quarter-point increases in March and June.

