Fire started at Wyoming GOP office, authorities blame arson

September 6, 2018 1:16 pm
 
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a fire was started at a Republican Party office in southeastern Wyoming and that it is being investigated as arson.

The fire early Thursday morning at the Albany County Republican Party headquarters in downtown Laramie caused minor damage and no injuries.

There was no damage to apartments in the building above the office, which is located on the building’s first floor.

The Laramie Boomerang reports the fire was reported about 3:25 a.m.

Steven Morgan of the Laramie Fire Department says it is being investigated as arson.

Morgan says the FBI will investigate because the office is occupied by a political organization.

Albany County GOP chairman Ben McKay says a “Make America Great” sign was hanging in a window that was broken during the incident.

Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com

