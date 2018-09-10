Listen Live Sports

Florida Gov. skips campaign stop after protesters show up

September 10, 2018 11:17 am
 
< a min read
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is dodging protesters during a campaign bus tour.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Scott invited supporters to a popular doughnut shop in northwest Florida but was a no-show to the Sunday event after protesters showed up outside.

The protesters are upset that Scott signed into law a measure that voided a local beach access ordinance. Walton County officials are going through a new process in order to reinstate an ordinance that guarantees public access to beaches.

Scott is leaving the governor’s office due to term limits. The Republican is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and has started a “Make Washington Work” bus tour.

The Times reported that local Republicans waited 90 minutes before realizing that Scott wasn’t going to show up as planned.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

