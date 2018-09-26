Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
France’s Macron dodges question over India fighter jet deal

September 26, 2018 8:47 am
 
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has sidestepped a question over a controversial multi-million dollar deal to sell 36 fighter jets to India.

In a news conference at the United Nations in New York, Macron said Tuesday he was “not in charge” when the deal was signed in 2016 through “a government-to-government discussion.”

Indian main opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Narendra Modi’s government of buying the aircraft from France’s Dassault at a highly inflated price.

Gandhi also accused Modi’s government of favoring the company owned by industrialist Anil Ambani in choosing a partner for Dassault.

The controversy has intensified in recent days following comments by former French President Francois Hollande suggesting France had no say in the choice of the Indian company.

India’s government has denied any wrongdoing.

