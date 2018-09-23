Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Gaza officials say Palestinian killed in overnight protest

September 23, 2018 5:06 pm
 
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says a Palestinian has been killed and 20 injured by Israeli gunfire in east Gaza.

A ministry statement said Sunday that the 21-year-old died in overnight skirmishes between dozens of protesters and Israeli forces.

Israel’s army said a drone fired at Palestinians who flew armed kites toward Israel.

Sami Abu Zuhri, an official in Gaza’s Hamas government, said Sunday that Hamas is stepping up protests along the fence between Gaza and Israel because Egyptian-mediated talks on a deal between the militant group and Israel foundered. Hamas hopes a deal would end a decade-long blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt when the group took over Gaza.

Israeli forces have killed 136 Palestinians during weekly protests that began in March. Last month, a Palestinian sniper killed an Israeli soldier.

