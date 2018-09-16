Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

German, Austrian leaders meet on migration ahead of EU talks

September 16, 2018 1:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz are meeting to discuss migration before an upcoming European Union summit on the topic.

Merkel told reporters in Berlin as she and Kurz prepared to sit down for their one-to-one talks Sunday that “migration is, of course, a very important issue.”

The EU’s member countries are divided over how to respond to mass migration.

Some refuse to accept any asylum-seekers from the southern nations where most newcomers land first. Others are encouraging greater solidarity within the 28-nation EU.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Merkel and Kurz are set to join other national leaders at the two-day summit starting Wednesday in Salzburg, Austria. Their agenda includes a review of Brexit negotiations.

The Austrian leader next travels to Paris for talks with French President Emanuel Macron.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1894: Cleveland pardons Utah polygamus