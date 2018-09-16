Listen Live Sports

German police for fa-right march in eastern town of Koethen

September 16, 2018 11:37 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — German police have called in more than 1,000 officers to prevent violence during a far-right protest in the eastern town of Koethen on Sunday.

News agency dpa reports that water cannons and mounted police were on hand to keep the peace between far-right groups and counter-protesters.

Far-right organizations, including the anti-Islam group PEGIDA, say they plan to protest the death of a 22-year-old German who died after a dispute with two migrants a week ago. Two Afghan men, ages 18 and 20, have been arrested.

Authorities say the man had severe chronic heart disease and an autopsy showed he suffered a cardiac arrest after being punched in the face.

The Anhalt University of Applied Sciences in Koethen warned students to be aware of “potentially violent demonstrations.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

