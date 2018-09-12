Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Governor’s car show postponed because of hurricane

September 12, 2018 4:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s planned classic car show is postponed because of Hurricane Florence.

State officials said the show planned for Saturday was rescheduled to Sept. 29.

Northam is a car buff who owns a 1953 Oldsmobile and a 1971 Corvette.

He helped organize a planned car show on Capital Square that will feature classic cars from around the state.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 Detect '18
9|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman