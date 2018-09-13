Listen Live Sports

Group asks Naval Academy to reinstate fired professor

September 13, 2018 11:00 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An organization representing professors has urged the U.S. Naval Academy to rescind the firing of a tenured professor who was often critical of the school.

The Capital reports the American Association of University Professors asserted in a Sept. 11 letter that civilian English professor Bruce Fleming was denied due process.

Having worked there since 1987, Fleming was fired in August. The academy has declined to comment on specific reasons for the firing, but says Fleming wasn’t terminated for speaking out, as he’s said.

The Washington Post obtained a copy of the termination letter in which an academy official said Fleming sent shirtless photos. Fleming says the photos were class-related or memes. He’s appealing to the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board.

An academy spokesman says it will respond to the AAUP.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

