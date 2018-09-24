Jealous and Hogan battle in only debate of governor’s race

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Ben Jealous used every chance to challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in the only debate of the Maryland governor’s race, while Hogan defended his record and said the state is better off after his first term.

The two battled the whole hour over the economy, education, health care, transportation and other subjects during Monday’s debate at Maryland Public Television in Owings Mills.

Jealous repeatedly criticized the governor for failing to outline plans about what he would do with another term. Hogan criticized Jealous’ proposals as extremely expensive and requiring tax increases.

The debate will be broadcast starting at 7 p.m. on MPT-HD, as well as WBAL-TV and WBAL-AM in Baltimore. WMDT-TV will broadcast it in Salisbury, and WJLA-TV will broadcast it in Washington, D.C. It’s being carried on C-SPAN.

