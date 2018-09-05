Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Hot weather reignites Maryland political debate over schools

September 5, 2018 1:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hot weather is stoking a long-simmering political dispute in Maryland over a lack of air conditioning in some Baltimore and Baltimore County schools.

The issue boiled over Wednesday at a Board of Public Works meeting. Board members have highlighted the issue in recent years, but the General Assembly stripped the board’s authority over school-construction funding this year.

Comptroller Peter Franchot and Gov. Larry Hogan, two of three board members, criticized leading lawmakers for playing politics and failing to resolve an issue they say has affected more than 44,000 students this week.

Treasurer Nancy Kopp, the other board member, says progress has been made. She says there will be plenty of time to tackle school construction funding with a commission “after the campaign season is over.”

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|13 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|14 CBCF ALC Meet and Match Procurement...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death