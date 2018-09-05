Hot weather reignites Maryland political debate over schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hot weather is stoking a long-simmering political dispute in Maryland over a lack of air conditioning in some Baltimore and Baltimore County schools.

The issue boiled over Wednesday at a Board of Public Works meeting. Board members have highlighted the issue in recent years, but the General Assembly stripped the board’s authority over school-construction funding this year.

Comptroller Peter Franchot and Gov. Larry Hogan, two of three board members, criticized leading lawmakers for playing politics and failing to resolve an issue they say has affected more than 44,000 students this week.

Treasurer Nancy Kopp, the other board member, says progress has been made. She says there will be plenty of time to tackle school construction funding with a commission “after the campaign season is over.”

