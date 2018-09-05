Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

House speaker rejects Trump tweet on Justice Department

September 5, 2018 11:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is rejecting President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the Justice Department shouldn’t prosecute two GOP congressmen because it will hurt the party’s election prospects in November.

Ryan tells reporters Wednesday, “Justice is blind. Justice should be blind.” The Wisconsin Republican says political party should have no impact on how the department works.

Ryan became the latest Republicans to criticize Trump since the president tweeted Monday that the Justice Department should take his political views into account when pursuing investigations. Trump criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions for prosecuting the two GOP lawmakers just before midterm elections, saying, “Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff.”

Ryan adds that “the process is working its way as it should.”

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|13 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|14 CBCF ALC Meet and Match Procurement...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death