Immigration judges say new quotas undermine independence

September 21, 2018 5:05 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the union representing immigration court judges says they are anxious and stressed by a quota system pushing them to close 700 cases a year.

Ashley Tabaddor presides in Los Angeles. She says she has more than 2,000 active immigration cases right now, and many of her clients are juveniles. She says quotas imposed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions encourage judges to rush complicated cases and that can lead to bad judgment.

Immigration judges are employees of the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review, which is overseen by the attorney general. Tabaddor was speaking as the head of the union of more than 335 judges across the country.

A Justice Department spokesman says the union consistently tries to block reforms to fix mismanagement within the courts.

