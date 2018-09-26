Listen Live Sports

In policy change, Scotland Yard gives thumbs up to tattoos

September 26, 2018 7:23 am
 
LONDON (AP) — London’s Metropolitan Police force is changing its no-tattoo policy for new recruits.

The change announced Wednesday means people with visible tattoos will be able to serve as police officers — although facial tattoos will still be banned.

Commissioner Cressida Dick said the change was made to bring the police “into line with other services.” She said many young people had ruled out joining the police because of their tattoos.

She says applicants with “sleeve tattoos” extending over most of their arms would be OK’d as long as the tattoos were not offensive. She said they may be asked to wear long-sleeved shirts at times.

The police force, also known as Scotland Yard, is launching a recruitment drive to attract 2,000 officers over the next year.

