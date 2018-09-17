Listen Live Sports

Israel releases US professor detained in West Bank village

September 17, 2018 3:44 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has released an American law professor detained for allegedly trying to block Israeli troops in a West Bank village slated for demolition.

The 66-year-old Frank Romano was detained on Friday in the embattled village of Khan al-Ahmar, along with two Palestinian activists.

Witnesses said that Romano stood in front of heavy equipment being used to clear barriers that had been set up to slow demolition. Activists said he began a hunger strike while in detention.

Gaby Lasky, Romano’s lawyer, said a court ordered his release Sunday. She said he was freed early Monday after police decided not to appeal the decision.

Upon his release, Romano returned to the village and said: “I can continue the struggle with you.”

Israel is expected to demolish the village in the coming days.

