The Associated Press
 
Ivanka Trump tours NASA center in Houston, calls space crew

September 20, 2018 9:47 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump made a telephone call to the International Space Station and spoke to the crew while touring NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Trump, who is an adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, talked to the space station crew whose members are flying 250 miles (402 kilometers) above the Earth’s surface. She also spoke to students from nearby public schools who are participating in an international robotics competition.

Her visit to the center Thursday in Houston came during a stop on her campaign tour of Texas for Republican candidates in the Nov. 6 midterm elections. The White House said her appearance was intended to draw attention to students learning about science and technology.

She was accompanied by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, U.S. Rep. Brian Babin and state Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, all Texas Republicans facing Democratic challengers.

