Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Japan’s crown prince opens France trip with children, museum

September 8, 2018 4:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LYON, France (AP) — Crown Prince Naruhito, Japan’s next emperor, has met with Japanese schoolchildren and toured a world-renowned textile museum during a nine-day goodwill visit to France.

The crown prince spent the first full day of his trip in Lyon, a city in southeastern France known as the capital of the Gauls in ancient Roman times.

Naruhito appeared delighted as he walked through the Musee des Tissus, the museum with a 2.5 million-piece collection spanning 4,500 years of textile production.

He arrived Friday and was greeted by Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, who was Lyon’s mayor for 16 years. He plans to have a private tour of a Burgundy winery on Sunday.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

The crown prince’s itinerary eventually brings him to Paris, often the starting point of visiting foreign dignitaries.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Camp Lejeune Marines erect bridge over Florence floodwaters

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise