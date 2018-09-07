Listen Live Sports

Jealous quick to pounce on Trump immigration comment

September 7, 2018 3:02 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Democrat Ben Jealous has quickly pounced on President Donald Trump’s criticism of his proposal to provide free college tuition for immigrants during a speech in Montana.

Jealous criticized Trump Friday for his “hateful rhetoric.” Jealous says “we need courageous leadership at the state level willing to stand up for Maryland values.”

Trump said in his speech Thursday night that Maryland’s Democratic candidate for governor “wants to give illegal aliens free college tuition courtesy of the American taxpayer.”

Jealous says he wants to enable any Maryland high school graduate to attend community college tuition-free, including immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children through no fault of their own.

