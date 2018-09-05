Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge orders quick action on graphic cigarette warnings

September 5, 2018 6:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge is ordering the Food and Drug Administration to quickly finish writing a rule requiring graphic warnings on cigarette packages and advertisements.

Judge Indira Talwani in Boston said Wednesday the FDA hasn’t worked fast enough to issue new requirements after previous graphic warnings were struck down in 2012 when challenged by tobacco companies.

She’s giving the FDA until later this month to provide an expedited schedule for finalizing the graphic warnings rule.

Her ruling came in a case brought by several public health and medical groups in 2016.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Graphic warning labels with color images were mandated a law passed in 2009.

An FDA spokesman said the agency continues “to move forward on the work to support a new rulemaking.” He says the FDA is analyzing the judge’s decision and will comply with the court.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|13 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|14 CBCF ALC Meet and Match Procurement...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death