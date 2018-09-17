Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge tosses Milo Yiannopoulos fan lawsuit against Berkeley

September 17, 2018 2:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge in Northern California has thrown out a lawsuit by a fan of right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos against the regents of the University of California, the mayor of Berkeley and others.

Oakland resident Kiara Robles filed the lawsuit last year alleging University of California officials withheld police protection to her and others in the crowd because they were expressing a conservative viewpoint.

U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken on Friday dismissed nearly all of Robles’ claims, saying she hasn’t provided enough evidence to support them. Wilken allowed Robles to re-file one charge against an alleged member of a far-left activist group who she says shone a flashlight in her face, leaving her vulnerable to attacks.

Yiannopoulos’ Feb. 1, 2017 speech was cancelled after protests turned violent.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits march, sing 'Anchors Aweigh'

Today in History

1960: Kennedy, Nixon take part in first televised debate