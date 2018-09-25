Judge upholds unemployment benefit denial for fired diabetic

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A judge has upheld the denial of unemployment benefits for a diabetic worker fired by a Delaware poultry company.

The judge on Monday affirmed a state board’s denial of benefits for Michael Briggs.

Briggs worked as a box stacker for Allen Harim Foods. He was fired in December after taking an unauthorized break without clocking out, as required by company rules.

Briggs says he had felt lightheaded with complications from diabetes and went to his car for his medications, returning 30 or 40 minutes later. He was fired the next day for stealing time.

The appeals board found that Briggs had failed to notify anyone about his alleged medical emergency, and that he had also taken an hour for lunch when he was entitled to only 36 minutes.

