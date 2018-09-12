Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Kentucky Secretary of State’s father pleads not guilty

September 12, 2018 12:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The father of Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes has pleaded not guilty in federal court to making illegal contributions to his daughter’s 2014 U.S. Senate campaign against Republican Mitch McConnell.

Jerry Lundergan spoke little during a brief hearing in Lexington. His co-defendant, veteran Democratic political consultant Dale Emmons, also pleaded not guilty.

A trial is set for Nov. 13, but Lundergan’s attorney said he would likely ask for a delay.

Lundergan is not allowed to leave Kentucky without permission. His attorney said Lundergan will need to leave the state for several weeks for his job. He owns a company that coordinates disaster relief efforts and needs to oversee the setup of emergency shelters because of Hurricane Florence.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Emmons’ travel is restricted to the eastern district of Kentucky.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 Detect '18
9|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman