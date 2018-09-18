Listen Live Sports

Macron announces changes to France’s health care system

September 18, 2018 6:55 am
 
< a min read
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled plans to make France’s health care system, considered one of the best in the world, more efficient and sustainable for the next 50 years.

Macron announced on Tuesday organizational changes at hospitals, in the recruitment of doctors, and a better use of digital technologies to provide health care to patients across the country, regardless of where they live.

Macron said “a lot of our neighbors envy the excellence of our health care system. We are attached to our model which associates hospital medicine — public and private — and private medical practice.”

France came out number 1 in a World Health Organization report comparing 191 countries in 2000.

But the country’s health care system is struggling with increasing costs and lack of doctors in some rural region and poor neighborhoods.

