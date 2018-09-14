Listen Live Sports

Malaysia’s Anwar, seeking return, vows support for Mahathir

September 14, 2018 1:32 am
 
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim says it’s time for him to make a return as a lawmaker but will fully support the government led by his former foe-turned-ally Mahathir Mohamad.

Anwar and Mahathir put aside their 20-year-old political feud to help their alliance win a historic national vote in May. Anwar, who was convicted in 2015 for sodomy, was freed and pardoned by the king shortly after the polls.

Anwar will contest a by-election in a southern coastal town after a lawmaker vacated the seat to make way for his comeback.

Anwar told The Associated Press on Friday that he will give “full support” to Mahathir but that it’s also “important for me to start connecting” with lawmakers and focus on parliamentary reforms.

