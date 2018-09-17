Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mariachi shooting in Mexico City claims 6th victim

September 17, 2018 6:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City authorities say a sixth person has died as a result of a weekend shooting by men dressed as mariachi musicians who attacked a restaurant at a popular plaza in the capital.

The prosecutor’s office says the latest victim was a 32-year-old man.

The office said in a statement Monday that the preliminary investigation indicates five men shot 13 people at a restaurant on Garibaldi Plaza, an iconic tourist destination where mariachi bands play. Four people died at the scene and two others died later in hospitals.

The attack happened late Friday at the start of Mexico’s Independence Day weekend, with the shooters escaping on three motorcycles.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits march, sing 'Anchors Aweigh'

Today in History

2007: NASA sends Dawn probe on mission to orbit Ceres