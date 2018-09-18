Markets Right Now: Markets shrug off trade and end higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Investors shrugged off the latest escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and China and sent stocks broadly higher on Wall Street.

Major U.S. indexes on Tuesday gained back nearly all the ground they lost the day before.

Technology and consumer-focused companies had some of the biggest gains. Chipmaker Micron Technology rose 4.1 percent and Netflix jumped 5 percent.

Ferrari rose 4.2 percent after the sportscar maker announced a new lineup of models.

The S&P 500 index rose 15 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,904.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 184 points, or 0.7 percent, to 26,246. The Nasdaq composite rose 60 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,956.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.05 percent.

11:45 a.m.

Technology stocks are leading U.S. indexes broadly higher in midday trading as the market claws back ground it lost a day earlier.

Microsoft climbed 1.2 percent Tuesday, and chipmaker Micron jumped 4.9 percent.

Apple, which got an exemption to new tariffs announced on imports of goods made in China, was up 0.8 percent.

Ferrari rose 3 percent after the sportscar maker announced a new lineup of models.

The S&P 500 index rose 18 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,906.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 136 points, or 0.5 percent, to 26,197. The Nasdaq composite rose 80 points, or 1 percent, to 7,975.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.03 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street as investors have a muted reaction to the White House’s announcement of more tariffs on Chinese goods.

Technology and energy companies rose more than the rest of the market in early trading Tuesday. Chipmaker Qualcomm climbed 1.7 percent and Occidental Petroleum rose 2.2 percent.

Apple, which received an exemption to the new tariffs on goods imported from China, was up 1 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,898.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 75 points, or 0.3 percent, to 26,137. The Nasdaq composite rose 46 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,941.

