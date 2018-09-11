Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland carjacking ends when suspect crashes into sheriff

September 11, 2018 8:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JOPPATOWNE, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a stolen taxicab was recovered when the carjacker crashed it into two cars that happened to belong to a sheriff and chief deputy.

News outlets cite a release from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office that says 24-year-old Dionte Kyrell James Torrence was arrested after the Saturday crash.

The sheriff’s office says Torrence had got into the cab in Joppatowne, asked for a ride to Baltimore and then indicated he had a weapon, at which point the driver jumped out. Torrence is accused of fleeing with the cab.

A call went out, and as Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler drove to a community event, he saw the stolen vehicle and began a pursuit that ended in the crash.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear whether Torrence has a lawyer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 2018 Active Risk Manager Global...
9|19 Detect '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SC Guardsman rescues puppy after storm

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries