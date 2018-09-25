Listen Live Sports

Maryland governor announces new parental leave policy

September 25, 2018 3:26 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland state employees will have an additional 60 days of paid leave after the birth or adoption of a child under 6.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday he will introduce legislation to create tax credits to encourage small businesses to provide parental benefits.

The new paid parental leave benefit is part of legislation the governor signed this year. Currently, parents can use up to 30 days of sick leave.

Hogan says his administration is moving a step further by allowing parents to use the 60 additional days of leave anytime within the first six months after birth or adoption. Traditionally they’ve had to use the time all at once.

The additional paid leave will be granted after the employee has used annual and personal leave. The benefit begins Monday.

