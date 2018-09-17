Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Maryland police fatally shoot man during struggle

September 17, 2018 1:42 pm
 
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a police officer fatally shot a man who fired a gun during a struggle with officers.

Prince George’s County police tweeted that a 911 caller reported a man stealing from his car Monday in Temple Hills. When an officer tried to talk to the man, he ran and officers found him hiding in an apartment building’s laundry room. During an ensuing struggle, police say an officer used a Taser, but it didn’t affect him.

Chief Hank Stawinski says the man produced a gun and an officer grabbed it. Stawinski says the man fired and another officer returned fire, striking the man, who was pronounced dead. He says police are working to identify him.

Stawinski says the officer who grabbed the gun was injured on his hand.

