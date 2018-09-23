Listen Live Sports

Massachusetts man to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal

September 23, 2018 4:25 pm
 
SHREWSBURY, Mass. (AP) — More than 70 years after the end of World War II, a Massachusetts man is being awarded a Congressional Gold Medal.

During the war, Ed Daley served in the Office of Strategic Services, a precursor of the Central Intelligence Agency. U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern will present Daley with the medal Monday in Shrewsbury.

In 1942, Daley was assigned to Kunming, China, where his OSS unit earned the Presidential Unit Citation for extraordinary heroism.

After the war, Daley served in the FBI and U.S. Labor Department. Fewer than 100 OSS members remain alive.

The Congressional Gold Medal is one of the nation’s highest civilian awards.

Earlier this year, Congress awarded the men and women of the OSS the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony in Washington. Daley was unable to attend.

