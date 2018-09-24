Listen Live Sports

Melania Trump to discuss Africa trip Wednesday in New York

September 24, 2018 12:14 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump plans to announce details about her October trip to Africa during an appearance this week in New York.

The White House says the first lady will discuss the trip at a reception she’s hosting Wednesday during the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York. She’ll address spouses of visiting heads of state, heads of foreign delegations, members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet and representatives from the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Mrs. Trump announced last month that Africa is the destination for her first solo international journey.

She told The Associated Press at the time that she’s looking forward to learning about the issues confronting children who live on the continent.

The first lady joined the president in New York for this week’s annual U.N. gathering.

