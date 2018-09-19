Listen Live Sports

Missouri 5-year-old meets city leaders over ice cream

September 19, 2018 3:22 pm
 
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 5-year-old Missouri girl is on mission to have ice cream with some influential people throughout the state.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that kindergartener Taylor Duncan met Tuesday with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin over orange sherbet.

Tuesday’s visit was part of a project Taylor and her mother developed to learn about Missouri history by meeting with mayors over an ice cream cone.

Parson says Taylor has a passion for learning and a strong memory.

The Waynesville family started the project in August, and they’ve been making their way around the state. Taylor had ice cream Monday with about 70 mayors attending a conference in Branson. Taylor had already met with 32 mayors before the event.

No mayor has declined Taylor’s request so far.

