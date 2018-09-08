Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Mistress gets 17 years in killing of soldier’s wife

September 8, 2018 1:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Texas woman to 17 years in prison for helping a U.S. Army sergeant with whom she had an affair kill his soldier wife in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reports 33-year-old Dolores Delgado was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty earlier to the federal crime of crossing state lines to commit domestic violence resulting in a death.

Delgado testified in the case against Sgt. Maliek Kearney, who was convicted last month in the 2015 killing of 24-year-old Pfc. Karlyn Ramirez. Delgado said she provided the firearm and allowed Kearney to drive her car to Maryland.

Ramirez, who was assigned to Fort Meade in Maryland, was found fatally shot at her Severn home.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

The newspaper reports tears ran down Delgado’s face as she told Ramirez’s family she was sorry.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Camp Lejeune Marines erect bridge over Florence floodwaters

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise