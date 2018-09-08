Listen Live Sports

Nebraska Sen. Sasse says he ‘regularly’ mulls leaving GOP

September 8, 2018 2:05 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican who’s among President Donald Trump’s most vocal critics in the Senate says he “regularly” considers leaving his party and becoming an independent.

That’s what Nebraska’s Ben Sasse (sas) writes on Twitter in response to a commenter who said she believed changing her Democratic affiliation to “no-party” would be “part of the solution.” She then asked the first-term senator whether he might follow suit.

His response: “yep — regularly consider it (except the ‘from Dem’ part)”

Just before that, Sasse wrote of his fear that “we’re headed toward a place where hefty majorities of both sides of the electorate are going to regularly embrace unsupported and blatantly false assertions.”

Republicans hold a 51-49 edge in the Senate going into the November elections.

