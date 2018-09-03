Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New Orleans 1 of many areas debating vacation-rental rules

September 3, 2018 9:43 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Amid complaints that a proliferation of short-term rental properties has diminished quality of life in historic neighborhoods and contributed to a lack of affordable housing, New Orleans slapped a moratorium on issuing licenses for short-term rentals of whole houses. Revisions to its regulations are likely this fall. Meanwhile, other cities and states also are grappling with how best to regulate the short-term rental of homes.

BOSTON

Boston’s City Council passed regulations in June banning investors from renting apartments by the night but still allowing people to rent a room in their homes or a spare unit, provided they own and live on the property.

SOUTH PORTLAND, MAINE

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Among South Portland’s regulations is a requirement that owners live in the homes that they rent to short-term visitors. But there has been controversy, and the Portland Press Herald reports the City Council is mulling whether to call a referendum to let voters decide.

HONOLULU

The city has long wrestled with the issue of short-term vacation rentals. This year, residents have been debating Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s plan to legalize more vacation rentals but under stricter regulations.

NEW YORK

Mayor Bill de Blasio recently signed a bill requiring Airbnb to reveal the names and addresses of hosts so the city can crack down on illegal listings.

        More SEWP for you! An online chat where you can ask questions about NASA's technology products and services contract and its plans for 2019 and beyond.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|12 Using Enterprise Architecture in...
9|12 7th Military Tactical Communications...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians prep for worldwide deployment

Today in History

1962: JFK drums up support for moon mission