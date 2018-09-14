Listen Live Sports

New twist in tug-of-war for Russian cybercrime suspect

September 14, 2018 10:36 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s supreme court has approved a Russian extradition request for a bitcoin fraud suspect, adding a new twist to competing cases in three countries that want to prosecute the detained computer expert on their turf.

The decision published Friday upheld a lower court ruling allowing 38-year-old Alexander Vinnik to be tried in his native Russia for alleged fraud worth 750 million rubles ($11 million.)

The Greek supreme court also has accepted an extradition request from the United States, where Vinnik is accused of allegedly laundering billions of dollars with bitcoin. He was arrested in Greece last year on a U.S. request.

The court is scheduled to discuss a French extradition demand for Vinnik next week.

Greek authorities are also investigating Vinnik for possible cybercrimes in Greece, which might delay his extradition.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

