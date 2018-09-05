Listen Live Sports

NRA uses Trump speech to attack Manchin’s gun rights stance

September 5, 2018 2:14 pm
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The National Rifle Association is going after the gun-rights stance of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin in a TV ad using an appearance by President Donald Trump in the moderate Democrat’s home state.

In a recent speech in Charleston, West Virginia, Trump endorsed Manchin’s GOP opponent, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Trump told the audience that Democrats want to take away Second Amendment rights without going into specifics about Manchin.

In the 30-second television advertisement , the NRA says Manchin, now running for a second full six-year term, “is part of the problem.” NRA spokeswoman Amy Hunter said in an email the senator doesn’t support gun owners’ rights to defend themselves.

Manchin campaign spokesman Grant Herring says West Virginia gun owners know Manchin is a lifelong hunter and will always protect Second Amendment rights.

