Orlando wants Pulse civil rights lawsuit dismissed

September 17, 2018 1:03 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The city of Orlando is asking a federal judge to dismiss a civil rights lawsuit that was filed on behalf of victims and survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the lawsuit accuses Orlando police Det. Adam Gruler of failing to intervene to stop the June 12, 2016, massacre.

Authorities say Gruler, who was working an extra-duty shift, fired at Omar Mateen from two locations outside Pulse, but didn’t pursue him inside.

The lawsuit claims that it was Gruler’s job to go inside the club to “neutralize” the shooter even though it would have risked his life.

A motion filed Friday by lawyers for Gruler and the city argues Gruler’s reaction to the violence doesn’t constitute a violation of the victims’ right to due process.

