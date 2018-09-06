Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

O’Rourke campaign blames ‘impostor’ for illegal voting texts

September 6, 2018 1:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s campaign says an “impostor” was behind a text message purportedly seeking volunteers to give people in the country illegally rides so they could cast votes during Texas’ Senate race.

The messages claimed to be from O’Rourke’s campaign and went to voters saying “we are in search of volunteers to help transport undocumented immigrants to polling booths.” Pictures of them circulated on social media on Wednesday.

O’Rourke spokesman Chris Evans told the Austin American-Statesman that the message “was sent by an impostor” and “we’re continuing to look into what happened.”

O’Rourke is a three-term congressman from El Paso giving up his seat to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Texas hasn’t elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994, but O’Rourke’s campaign has attracted heaps of national attention.

___

Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death