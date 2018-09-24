Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire at protest near frontier

September 24, 2018 1:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says a Palestinian was killed and 10 others wounded by Israeli fire during a protest near the perimeter fence.

Thousands of Palestinian protesters gathered Monday on a beach in northern Gaza near the frontier, burning tires and hurling rocks toward Israeli soldiers, who responded with tear gas and live fire. Fishing boats waving Palestinian flags circled nearby.

Hamas has led regular protests since March aimed in part at lifting a decade-old Israeli and Egyptian blockade imposed when the Islamic militant group seized power in 2007.

Israeli fire has killed 136 Palestinians during protests since March. A Palestinian sniper killed an Israeli soldier last month.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
10|2 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

San Francisco Fleet Week gives public chance to meet Navy, Marine and Coast Guard members

Today in History

1863: Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving holiday