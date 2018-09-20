Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Peru’s Congress backs referendum after threat of closure

September 20, 2018 1:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Facing closure, Peru’s Congress has backed a proposal for a referendum on anti-corruption measures.

The vote late Wednesday by the opposition-dominated Congress represents something of a truce with President Martin Vizcarra, who had threatened to use his constitutional powers to dissolve the house unless it went along with his plan.

Vizcarra has been rallying the public’s support with a promise to clean up politics following the leak of several videos showing judges negotiating bribes with politicians.

Under the deal approved Wednesday, lawmakers gave themselves two weeks to come up with the proposed reforms that will be submitted to voter approval in December.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Vizcarra took over as president in March after Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned amid a vote-buying scandal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation