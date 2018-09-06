Listen Live Sports

Poland charges former gov’t employee with spying for Russia

September 6, 2018 11:39 am
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in Poland say they have indicted a former government employee with spying for Russia from 2014 to 2016.

The man, identified only as Marek W. in line with Poland’s privacy law, was arrested in March when he was employed at the Economy Ministry.

The National Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday he could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of passing information to the Russian military intelligence GRU.

Polish media said he was informing Moscow on Poland’s steps aimed at cutting dependence on Russian gas imports and on countering the Nord Stream 2, a pipeline that is to bring Russian gas directly to Germany. Poland argues it would make Europe more dependent on Russian deliveries.

It was not clear when the trial would open in Warsaw.

