Police: 2-year-old girl dies following Indiana shooting

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old girl has died after a shooting in northwestern Indiana.

The Gary Police Department says it received a call Tuesday evening about the shooting and officers found that the girl had a single gunshot wound to the head. Police say she was taken to a hospital in Gary before being stabilized and transferred by air to a hospital in Chicago, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) to the northwest.

The police department announced Wednesday morning that the girl died. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. Her name hasn’t been released.

Police say a man and woman who were at the home were taken for police questioning. The department is working with the coroner’s office in Cook County, Illinois, on the investigation.

