Police: Dispatcher beaten on duty suffers brain bleed

September 11, 2018 10:57 am
 
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi police say a man entered the Clarksdale Police Department and attacked an on-duty dispatcher, leaving her with a bleeding brain and broken arm.

WREG-TV reports Stacy Clark is charged with aggravated assault. Police say Barbara King was the only dispatcher on duty Wednesday when Clark entered the building and asked for property that had been left there. Police say King tried to reach officers, but they were all out on patrol.

Police say Clark then began beating King, who managed to dispatch officers for help. Police say Clark continued to beat King until officers arrived and pulled him off of her. King also suffered several fractures to the face and is having her first facial surgery Tuesday.

It’s unclear if Clark has a lawyer.

Information from: WREG-TV, http://www.wreg.com/

