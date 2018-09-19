Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police identify domestic assault suspect killed by officer

September 19, 2018 1:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have identified an assault suspect who was shot and killed by police.

Virginia Police said Tuesday in a statement that he was 43-year-old Michael James Murphy of Norfolk. Police are not identifying the officer involved. They said the officer and the man who died are white.

Virginia Beach police told The Virginian-Pilot that witnesses saw Murphy assault a woman early Tuesday in the hallway of an apartment complex before fleeing with a gun.

Officers were able to track him down. Police said Murphy did not comply with commands to drop the gun and pointed it at police. An officer then shot him.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Police said the assaulted woman was hospitalized. The commonwealth’s attorney, internal affairs and homicide unit are investigating.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|27 Foundations of Federal Business...
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation