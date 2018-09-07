Listen Live Sports

Police investigate killing of pet cow that scratched SUV

September 7, 2018 5:37 pm
 
EMBDEN, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are investigating the killing of a pet cow that was shot to death after it wandered from its owner’s land and scratched a vehicle.

Police on Friday were still determining if there will be charges. The shooting took place Wednesday in Embden, a small town about 45 minutes northwest of Waterville.

The cow was kept in a fenced piece of land by a local resident, but it got free and wandered onto a neighbor’s lot. It then rubbed its horns against a parked sport utility vehicle, damaging it. Police say a person living on the property killed it with a handgun.

The owners of the cow, named Sophie, say they are traumatized by its death. The shooter says he was protecting his property.

