Police: Man fatally shot in California had pellet gun

September 7, 2018 1:12 pm
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a man who was fatally shot by officers in California pointed a weapon that turned out to be a pellet gun designed to look like a semi-automatic handgun.

The shooting occurred Thursday in Sacramento during a SWAT team search following a report of a masked man pointing a gun at numerous people.

A police statement says the man fled when patrol officers arrived, ignored commands and went over a fence.

Police say SWAT officers spotted the man hiding under a stairwell behind a house and ordered him to drop the gun, but he pointed it at officers, who fired.

Police say the pellet gun was a replica of a Sig Sauer P225 9 mm handgun.

