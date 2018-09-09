Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Police: Officers fatally shot man who was firing into crowd

September 9, 2018 2:00 pm
 
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Greenville say officers fatally shot a man who was firing a gun into a crowd of people.

The Greenville Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to an alleyway around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a fight in progress involving shots fired.

The news release says the Greenville officers and officers from East Carolina University who were already in the area saw a man actively shooting into a crowd.

Police say three Greenville officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The news release says two individuals are receiving treatment at a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The three officers involved will be put on standard administrative leave pending an investigation.

No one involved was immediately identified.

