Police: Suspect dead after shootout near Miami airport

September 20, 2018 10:45 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a wanted suspect is dead after he used an assault rifle to fire upon officers near Miami International Airport.

News outlets report the suspect was fatally shot a few blocks away from the airport Thursday night.

Officials did not immediately release the identity of the man. It is unclear why the suspect was wanted.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta tells the Miami Herald that there had been a chase involved and that none of the officers were hurt. He says the suspect shot at police, prompting the officers to return fire.

Further details were not immediately available.

